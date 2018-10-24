QS Asia University Rankings: IIT Bombay among 8 from India in Top 100

The Indian Institute of Bombay in Pawai, Mumbai. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Led by Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), India has eight universities among the top 100 universities in Asia, according to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings released Wednesday. Ranked 33 in Asia, IIT Bombay is the best from India followed by IIT Delhi (40), IIT Madras (48) and Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore (50).

Quacquarelli Symonds, or QS as it is popularly know as, is a British ranking agency.

Besides, the above Indian institutes, IIT Kharagpur rose nine places to rank 53 this year as against 62 the previous year. IIT Kanpur dropped two places to be ranked 61 this year.

Delhi University climbed about 10 spots this year to be ranked 62 in Asia followed by IIT Roorkee in 86th place. IIT Guwahati, which was maintaining the 98th rank for last two years, dropped to 107th position in the fresh list released on Wednesday.

Overall, there were 75 universities from India the Top 500 best universities of Asia list, QS said.

Overall, National University of Singapore was ranked best from Asia followed by University of Hong Kong and Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Tsinghua University and Peking University—both from China—complete the top five list in Asia.