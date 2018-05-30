Maharashtra HSC result 2018: 88.41% students pass, 92% girls pass, Konkan highest at 94.85%

The Maharashtra board exams were held in February and March through nine divisional boards.

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Board (MSBSHSE) on Wednesday declared the Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result 2018 with 88.41% students clearing the 12th board exams this year. The pass percentage has marginally declined from last year’s 89.50%. Of the 14,16,986 students who appeared for the exam, 12, 52,817 students have passed the Maharashtra 12th board exams this year. Girls have performed better than boys securing a pass percentage of 92.36% against 85.23%.

Konkan division has secured the highest pass percentage at 94.85%, followed by Pune at 89.58%, Aurangabad is third highest with 88.74%, and Amravati at 88.08%. Nashik has the lowest pass percentage of 86.13% this year.

Students can check their results on mahresult.nic.in as well as results.gov.in after 1pm. Here is the direct link to check Maharashtra Board Class 12th Results Or Maharashtra HSC Result 2018 on mahresult.nic.in or on results.gov.in.

Out of 14,16,986 students registered for the Maharashtra board’s HSC examinations this year, 5,80,820 students registered for Science, 4,79,863 students for Arts, 3,66,756 students for Commerce, and the 57,693 students for the vocational stream.

The Maharashtra board exams were held in February and March through nine divisional boards, that are located at Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpur, Amravati and Ratnagiri. Exams were held in over 9,400 junior colleges and 2,822 centres across the state.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Maharashtra board HSC result was recorded at 89.50. Girls outperformed boys in the MSBSHSE class 12 examinations. The passing percentage for girls was 93.20, compared to 86.65 of boys. In 2017, a total of 14,29,478 students appeared for the exam with 12,79,406 passing it. Konkan division scored highest passing percentage with 95.20 whereas Mumbai was lowest with 88.21. Kolhapur recorded the second best pass percentage with 91.40, while Pune was third with at 91.16%.

Today after results are declared, students will have to log on the MSBSHSE’s official website mahresult.nic.in to check their scores. They will have to click on the link showing “Maharashtra Board Class 12th Results Or Maharashtra HSC Result 2018,” and put in required details to download their scores and marksheet.