CBSE paper leak case: Una teacher leaked both Class 12 economics and Class 10 maths question papers, say police

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) Class 10 mathematics question paper was allegedly leaked by a Una-based teacher who was arrested last week for his suspected involvement in the Class 12 economics paper case, the police said on Thursday.

Last week, three men—identified as Rakesh Kumar, Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar—from the DAV Centenary Public School in Una, were arrested by the crime branch after lengthy investigations and questioning.

The Police on Thursday said Rakesh Kumar was also found to be involved in the mathematics paper being leaked before the 28 March examination. He confessed during questioning about his alleged involvement, the police claimed. Further details were awaited.

The economics paper was leaked on 23 March—three days before the exam date—in Himachal Pradesh’s Una town and was shared on social networking site WhatsApp by at least 40 groups.

Rakesh Kumar had been teaching economics at the DAV school for the last eight years. He was the centre superintendent of the Jawahar Navodaya Public School in Una, where the CBSE exams were being held.

Amit Sharma and Ashok Kumar worked at the DAV school as a clerk and a peon respectively. The economics paper leak was exposed after an envelope containing four images of a hand-written copy of the question paper was delivered to the CBSE Headquarters in Delhi on the evening 26 March, the day of the exam.

On 30 March, the CBSE announced it would re-conduct the Class 12 economics exam throughout the country on 25 April. The police has registered two cases in connection with the matter.

The first case relating to the leak of the economics paper was filed on 27 March, while the other on the mathematics paper leak was lodged on 28 March.