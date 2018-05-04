Tamil Nadu NEET aspirants anguished as SC stays Madras HC order to reallocate exam centres

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Madras HC’s direction to the CBSE to allot nearby exam centres for NEET. Photo: Mint

Chennai: S. Vijayalakshmi from Trichy had applied for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the medical and dental courses, opting for centres in Trichy, Madurai and Chennai. But, she was allotted Ernakulam in Kerala for her examination scheduled on Sunday.

After the Madras high court on 27 April, directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) — which conducts the NEET—to allot nearby centres, students like Vijayalakshmi were happy.

However, the Supreme Court’s order on Thursday staying the Madras HC’s direction has left the Tamil Nadu’s NEET aspirants in anguish.

Vijayalakshmi is not alone. Her friends who opted for centres within Tamil Nadu have all got centres in Kerala. Two of the NEET applicants from Kanchipuram district who Mint spoke to claimed that they have got centres in Rajasthan.

Parthi Ravichandran, a doctor from Tamil Nadu claimed that a candidate has been allotted centre in Gangtok, Sikkim. Mint was unable to contact the student.

Calling it a “big injustice” meted out to students, film director Pa. Ranjith who is known for his strong political movies said on Twitter: “Students who were protesting to ban NEET are now pushed to situation where they have to plead for examination centres within the state. The central government and the state statement which acts as centre’s shadow, are responsible.”

The NEET is scheduled on 6 May.

For the southern state which has been protesting against the compulsory NEET in the past years, the last minute confusion in allotment of examination centres has come as a big jolt.

Following this, a petition was filed in the Madras high court on 25 April seeking direction to the CBSE to reallocate the centres.

The PIL submitted by advocate S. Kalimuthu Mylavan stated that during the time of applying, though the candidates preferred three examination centres of their choice, they were allotted centres in other states. The candidates from the southern districts, particularly in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanyakumari, Nagercoil and Trichy were allotted centres in Kerala and Rajasthan, the plea said.

The petition also contended that most of the candidates who had applied were from rural areas and from poor families and may not be able to afford to spend their stay in other states.

The allotment of exam centres outside Tamil Nadu is against the CBSE’s own instructions set out in Chapter 2 rule 4 (c) of the information bulletin, which states: “Candidates must ensure that they should select the centre in their state of residence or in neighbouring city only and not in faraway cities in other states. In case, instructions are not complied with, CBSE may allot the centres different from the choice given or cancel the candidature.”

Hearing the plea, a division Bench of Justices Huluvadi G. Ramesh and M. Dhandapani directed the CBSE on 27 April to reallocate centres within Tamil Nadu.

While opposition leader M.K. Stalin said that the central government was not considering the interests of the students from Tamil Nadu and was causing unnecessary confusion, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan asked, “In this digital age, asking students from Tamil Nadu to go to Rajasthan and Kerala to write NEET is injustice. Why can’t they write from here?”

On Friday, Stalin also stressed that the Tamil Nadu government should immediately make arrangements for the students who have been allotted centres outside the state.

Stating that the Supreme Court’s order is an “absolute shocker,” DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai said: “The order asking the students to travel thousands of kilometres to write an exam reeks of elitism. Who will bear the cost and inconvenience? Is that not the direct result of the incompetence of the CBSE which conducts it?”

Last year, 17-year old S. Anitha’s suicide after failing to clear the entrance test, intensified the protests in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, two bills passed by the state government seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from the NEET examination are waiting for the President of India’s assent, for more than a year.