MP Board result 2018: Class 10, Class 12 marks shortly at mpbse.nic.in, check score here
New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 12 and Class 10 board exam results on Monday at 10.30am in capital Bhopal. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will declared the MP Board exam results and felicitate toppers in Bhopal.
Students will be able to check their marks on the official website of MP Board after 10.30am: mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their Class 10 and Class 12 results here.
For MPBSE’s Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination, 2018, click here.
For MPBSE Class 10 or High School Certificate Examination, 2018, click here.
According to the MP board, 11,48,098 students appeared in the Class 10th board exams this year, while 7,65,358 students gave 12th board exams.
This year, the result will be announced at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s house today in Bhopal. According to a ToI report, 283 students have made it to the Class 12 and Class 12 merit list and will be felicitated by Chouhan.
Students can also refer to Mint’s step-by-step guide for checking their results.
For MPBSE Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination, 2018, click here.
For MPBSE Class 10 or High School Certificate Examination, 2018, click here.
For other education stories and state board results, click here.
More From Education »
- MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 10 Result to be declared today at 10.30am on mpbse.nic.in, check results here
- MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 12 marks to be declared today at 10.30am on mpbse.nic.in, check results here
- NEET 2018: Kerala girl student files police complaint against observer’s ‘inappropriate stare’
- Kerala Class 12 results 2018: 83.75% pass HSE, VHSE pass percentage at 90.24, Kannur leads the districts
- Gujarat HSC result 2018 declared: Class 12 science scores now available at gseb.org, pass percentage drops to 73%
Latest News »
Petrol, diesel prices hiked after Karnataka elections
Term of the day: Systematic withdrawal plan
MP Board result 2018: Class 10, Class 12 marks shortly at mpbse.nic.in, check score here
Fortis Healthcare: Four bidders and a fiasco
Karnataka election results, macro data, crude prices key for markets this week
Mark to Market »
Fortis Healthcare: Four bidders and a fiasco
Why is the stock market shrugging off macroeconomic concerns?
Eicher Motors’ investors tone down expectations as Enfield growth slows
Blue Dart’s premium valuations under pressure as recovery remains tepid
Indian Bank: one step forward, two steps back on asset quality