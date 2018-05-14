MP Board result 2018: Class 10, Class 12 marks shortly at mpbse.nic.in, check score here

Students will be able to check their marks on the official website of MP Board after 10.30am. File photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board for Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the Class 12 and Class 10 board exam results on Monday at 10.30am in capital Bhopal. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will declared the MP Board exam results and felicitate toppers in Bhopal.

Students will be able to check their marks on the official website of MP Board after 10.30am: mpbse.nic.in. Students can also check their Class 10 and Class 12 results here.

For MPBSE’s Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination, 2018, click here.

For MPBSE Class 10 or High School Certificate Examination, 2018, click here.

According to the MP board, 11,48,098 students appeared in the Class 10th board exams this year, while 7,65,358 students gave 12th board exams.

This year, the result will be announced at chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s house today in Bhopal. According to a ToI report, 283 students have made it to the Class 12 and Class 12 merit list and will be felicitated by Chouhan.

