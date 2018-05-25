GBSHSE Class 10 result 2018: Goa board declares marks, over 91% students pass
The Goa Board (GBSHSE) has declared the results of Class 10 examinations 2018 on Friday. Students can check results at gbshse.gov.in
New Delhi: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the results of Class 10 examinations 2018 on Friday. Students can check the Class 10 result (SSC) 2018 on the official website of the Goad Board: www.gbshse.gov.in.
The overall pass percentage for Class 10 students is recorded at 91.27%, which has marginally declined from last year’s 91.57. A total of 19,596 students appeared for the board exam out of which 17, 886 have cleared it.
The pass percentage for boys is 88.69, while for girls it is recorded at 90.49%. Out of 10,158 boys, 9,009 have cleared the exam this time, while 9,133 girls out of 10,093 have passed.
The Goa Board had declared the Class 12 result on 28 April. The pass percentage for Class 12 has been recorded at 84.30%.
