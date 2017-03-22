 UGC asks universities to include Aadhaar, photograph in degrees - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Education

UGC asks universities to include Aadhaar, photograph in degrees

UGC asks all universities to introduce identification mechanisms like Aadhaar , student’s photograph besides security features in degrees, certificates awarded by them
Last Published: Wed, Mar 22 2017. 05 51 PM IST
PTI
UGC says having security features in the marksheets and certificates issued by varsities are useful for verification and curbing duplication. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
UGC says having security features in the marksheets and certificates issued by varsities are useful for verification and curbing duplication. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Latest News »

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed all universities and educational institutions to introduce identification mechanisms like student’s photograph and Aadhaar number besides security features in degrees and certificates awarded by them.

“Having security features in the marksheets and certificates issued by varsities are useful for verification and curbing duplication. At the same time, they help in introducing uniformity and transparency within and across the system of higher education in the country,” UGC secretary, J.S. Sandhu said in a communication to universities.

“You are directed to include identification mechanisms like photograph and Unique ID/Aadhaar number in students’ certificates. Further, you are also requested to inscribe the name of the institution in which a student is enrolled as well as the mode of delivery (regular, part-time or distance),” he said.

A decision in this regard was taken at a recent meeting of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

First Published: Wed, Mar 22 2017. 05 06 PM IST
Topics: UGC Aadhaar Universities Photograph Degrees

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »