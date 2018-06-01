Karnataka CET result 2018 likely today at karresults.nic.in after 1pm, know how to check

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test Results 2018 will be available at karresults.nic.in, kea.kar.nic.in, and cet.kar.nic.in. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Common Entrance Test (CET) results 2018 on Friday in the afternoon. The Karnataka Common Entrance Test or Karnataka CET 2018, which is also referred as KCET 2018 is conducted for admission to various undergraduate as well as professional courses in the state. The examination was held on 19 April.

The results will be available at karresults.nic.in, kea.kar.nic.in, and cet.kar.nic.in, once they are declared. While the government’s results website results.nic.in says that the “Karnataka Examination Results Common Entrance Test Results - 2018, To be announced on June 1, 2018 at 10:00 Hrs,” a ToI report says “the results will be announced by the additional chief secretary of department of medical education and principal secretary of department of higher education at 1pm.”

Students are advised to take following steps to check their KCET Results 2018:

■ Open karresults.nic.in.

■ Click on the CET Results 2018 link.

■ Enter registration details and submit.

■ Download and take a printout of your result.

The KCET results 2018 will rank students for admission into professional educational institutions in Karnataka for the academic year 2018-19 for full time courses in Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Naturopathy & Yoga, Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Farm Science courses.

After the KCET exam results 2018, the counselling process will begin.