ICSE, ISC Board result 2018: Class 10, Class 12 marks to be declared at 3pm at cisce.org
New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the result for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exam on Monday at 3pm on its official website: cisce.org. CISCE has reduced the percentage required to clear the exam this year, which is expected to increase the overall pass percentage.
The CISCE’s move is aimed at bringing rough parity with other educational boards in the country. This year ICSE students need 33% to qualify, ISC students need 35% to clear the board exams.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to help check your results:
■ Log on to the official website www.cisce.org.
■ Once on the main page of the website, click on result tab.
■ You will be redirected to another page.
■ Click on the link Indian Certificate for Secondary Education ICSE Class 10 results 2018 or ISC Indian School Certificate Class 12 results 2018.
■ Enter the required information, press enter.
■ The results will be displayed on the screen.
■ Take a printout and also download a copy for future reference.
“The council will announce the results at 3pm on 14 May. The results will be made available through CAREERS portal, the website of the council and through SMSes,” said CISEC chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.
For results through SMSes, candidates will have to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven-digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.
In 2017, Class 12th saw a pass percentage of 96.47, while 98.53% students passed class 10th. In the Class 12th examination, the pass percentage of girls was 97.73% while that of the boys stood at 95.39%.
Kolkata girl Ananya Maity was the Class 12th all India topper with 99.5%. Pune’s Muskan Abdulla Pathan and Bengaluru’s Ashwin Rao had jointly topped the class 10th exams with 99.4% each.
ICSE (class 10th) and ISC (class 12th) examination, 2017, showed a marginal increase in pass percentages over the previous year’s results, said Gerry Arathoon, CEO of the Council.
