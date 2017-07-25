Akbar didn’t win Battle of Haldighati, says Rajasthan Class 10 textbook

The Battle of Haldighati was fought between Mughals led by Akbar and Mewar’s Maharana Pratap (in photo) in June 1576.

Jaipur: “Akbar didn’t win the Handighati battle against Maharana Pratap”, says Rajasthan board’s Class 10 social textbook, which was revised this year.

The revised version of the social science book, introduced from the 2017-18 academic year, claims that the “victory of the Mughal forces was not certified”. There are certain factors which bring the result of the battle in favour of Maharana Pratap, the Rajput king of Mewar, claims Chandrashekhar Sharma, the writer of the chapter.

Sharma claimed that Mughal Empire forces spent time in a fearful situation in Mewar and also did not chase the forces of Maharana Pratap. “These are the perspective which brings the result of the Haldighati battle on the side (favour) of Pratap (Ye ese paridrashya hain jo Haldighati yudh ke parinaam Pratap ke paksh me laakar khada kar dete hai),” the book says.

“Akbar’s aim was to catch and make Maharana Pratap stand in the Mughal Darbar or to kill him and merge the Rajput king’s empire in his, but he failed in achieving the objectives,” Sharma said.

“The war was neither inconclusive nor won by the Mughal emperor Akbar. Historic evidences show that Mughal forces failed in taking Mewar, and the result of the battle was in favour of Pratap,” he said.

He said some historians have also claimed that the battle was “inconclusive”. The famous battle took place in June 1576 in Haldighati near Udaipur.