IIT-Hyderabad students get 213 offers from 80 companies
IIT-Hyderabad students have accepted 17 pre-placement offers from companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Qualcomm, Goldmansachs, Swiggy, Electronic Arts and DeShaw, a press release said
Hyderabad: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Hyderabad Monday said its students saw as many as 213 offers from 80 companies during the phase-I of campus placements for 2018-19.
In 2017-18, 191 students had been placed in 68 companies.
A total of 418 students registered for the phase-I of placements held between December 1 and December 22, a press release said.
The students have accepted 17 pre-placement offers from companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Qualcomm, Goldmansachs, Swiggy, Electronic Arts and DeShaw, the release said.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recruited two students, it said.
Speaking about the phase-I placements, acting faculty-in-charge of placements, IIT-Hyderabad, Amit Acharyya said, “I am happy to see the demand for our students at all levels, be it UG, PG or PhDs, is at its peak.” “Many Japanese companies have shown interest in our students and more than 10 Japanese companies visited the campus this year,” Acharyya said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
