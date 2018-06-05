Bihar board result 2018: BSEB to declare 12th marks tomorrow at biharboard.ac.in
The BSEB will announce the results of Class 12 or intermediate examination 2018 at biharboard.ac.in on Wednesday. Here are details and how to check your score
New Delhi: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of Class 12 or intermediate examination for all three streams—Science, Commerce and Arts/Humanities—on 6 June. The Bihar Board will announce the results of Class 10 or matriculation examinations on 20th June.
Students will be able to check their results on the BSEB’s official website biharboard.ac.in. They can also check their results on livehindustan.com. For BSEB Class 12 result 2018, click at any of the links—Science, Arts and Commerce. For vocational results click here.
Over 12 lakh students appeared in Bihar Board’s Class 12 examinations this year. The Class 12 board exams were held between 6 February to 16 February at 1,384 centres across the state. The Class 10 board exams were conducted between 21 February and 29 February at 1,426 centres with over 17 lakh students appearing in the matriculation level tests.
The overall pass percentage in 12th board exams last year was low at 35.24, particularly for science and humanities streams. In science, just 30.11% students cleared the board exams, while 32.13% students passed in humanities/arts. The pass percentage for commerce was recorded at 73.86.
The pass percentage for 10th board exams last year was recorded at 50.12.
The BSEB has decided to give grace marks to students in Class 12 exams this year, according to a report in livehindustan.com.
Here’s a step-by-step guide to help Bihar board students to check their 12th results:
■ Log on to the official website www.biharboard.ac.in and click on ‘Results’ tab. Students can also check the 12th board results on livehindustan.com.
■ The Bihar Board’s ‘Results’ will open a new window where students will have to fill in their details as given in above image. Press enter/submit and download your result.
■ Take a printout or download for future reference.
