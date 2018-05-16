DU admission: Over 43,000 applications within 24 hours
New Delhi: Within 24 hours after Delhi University threw open its admission portal to aspirants, over 43,000 applicants submitted their forms for various undergraduate courses.
“Since 6pm yesterday, we have received 43,000 applications and there has been no technical glitches reported from our side,” said an official associated with admissions.
While the registration for undergraduate programmes commenced yesterday at 6pm, registrations to postgraduate programmes and postgraduate diploma in cyber security and law registrations will begin on 18 May.
Registration for Ph.D and M.Phil programmes will begin on 20 May. The university will hold ‘Open Day’ sessions between 21 May and 29 May (except Sunday) at Conference Centre near Gate number 4 on North Campus.
“Open Days will have two sessions — 10am to 11.30am and 12pm to 1.30pm. On these days, information about registration, admission process, schedule and other related information would be provided,” a DU statement said.
