IITs should be among top hundred global institutions: Satya Pal Singh

Bhubaneswar: Union minister Satya Pal Singh has said that the institutes like IITs should find place among the 100 top global institutes of higher learning.

To reach the goal the institutes need to fulfil multiple requirements like international students and faculty and research and innovation at par with the best institutes in the world, the minister of state for human resource development said while addressing the 6th convocation of the IIT-Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

While congratulating the 295 graduating students of the institute and their parents and teachers, the minister said the country was counting on these bright young minds to help in the nation building for a New India as envisioned by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is poised for a new industrial revolution to be ushered in by advancements in robotics, virtual reality, cloud technology, big data and artificial intelligence among others, he said.

The minister lauded the institute’s research work undertaken on a wide range of subjects from fundamentals to applied areas of immense importance specifically utilisation of industrial waste for developing environmental friendly geo-polymer concrete using red mud and fly ash which could be useful in making eco-friendly buildings, bridges, roads and other long-lasting physical assets.