CBSE Class 12 Economics re-test on 25 April, Class 10 Maths paper likely in July
The CBSE will conduct re-examination of the Class 12 Economics paper on 25 April, while the Class 10 Maths paper likely will be held in July
Last Published: Fri, Mar 30 2018. 06 41 PM IST
New Delhi: The re-examination of CBSE’s Class 12 economics paper will be held on 25 April, while the re-test for Class 10 mathematics is likely to be conducted in July, education secretary Anil Swarup said on Friday.
He said a preliminary enquiry has revealed that the leak for Class 10 mathematics paper is restricted to Delhi and Haryana. There has been no leak outside India, hence no re-examination will be held outside the country, he said.
The question papers are different for students appearing for the CBSE examinations outside India.
CBSE has already announced re-exam of Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after the alleged paper leak. Police is investigating the matter.
