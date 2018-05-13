MP Board Result 2018: MPBSE Class 12 marks to be declared tomorrow at 10.30am on mpbse.nic.in, check results here
New Delhi:The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce results for Class 12 at 10.30am on Monday. Students can access the MP HSSC Class 12 board results 2018 here.
Students will also be able to check their results on the MPBSE official website - mpbse.nic.in after 10.30am.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to announce the results of Class 12 examinations in Bhopal on Monday.
Nearly 20 lakh students appeared in the MP board exams this year with approximately 11.5 lakh students appearing in the Class 12 board examinations 2018 or Madhya Pradesh Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) 2018. The Class 12 exams were conducted between 1 March and 3 April.
The pass percentage for Class 12 board exams was 67.87% last year. Saiyam Jain of Tikamgarh got the first rank in the Class 12 exam 2017 by scoring 485 out of 500.
The girls performed better with 72.38% clearing the Class 12 exams last year, while the boys pass percentage was at 64.16.
Here’s how to check the results on MP board’s official website:
- Open the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) website: mpbse.nic.in
- Find the link for MPSE Class 12 result 2018 and click on it.
- Fill in the desired details and press enter.
- Download or take screenshot for future reference.
- Students can also get their results via SMS facility.
- For Class 12, SMS - MP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
Students can also check MP Class 10 board exam results 2018 here.
