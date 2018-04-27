 NEET Post Graduate, NEET Super Speciality cut off percentile reduced by 15% - Livemint
NEET Post Graduate, NEET Super Speciality cut off percentile reduced by 15%

The decision is likely to benefit about 18,000 aspirants, and this will improve the chances of filling up NEET PG seats and minimise wastage of seats
Last Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 03 19 PM IST
PTI
A representational photo. The cut off percentile for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduation and NEET Super Speciality exams has been reduced by 15%. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: The cut off percentile for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduation and NEET Super Speciality exams has been reduced by 15%, according to a Union Health Ministry statement.

The decision is likely to benefit about 18,000 aspirants, and this will improve the chances of filling up PG seats and minimise wastage of seats, it said.

Referring to the decision, Union health minister J. P. Nadda said all efforts are being made to fill up post graduate seats.

“This is a significant step towards strengthening the medical sector and indicates the priority given by the government to it. We are making sure that there is adequate manpower for providing quality healthcare services,” he said.

First Published: Fri, Apr 27 2018. 02 56 PM IST
Topics: NEET NEET PG NEET SS Medical entrance examination NEET percentile

