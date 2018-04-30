UP board result 2018: 82.7% students pass Class 12 exam in Noida, 81.5% for Class 10

In the Noida district, 16,381 students had appeared for UP board Class 12 examination 2018. Photo: AP

Greater Noida: In Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, 82.7% of Class 12 students, and 81.5% of Class 10 students passed the UP Board examination, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

In the district, 16,381 students had appeared for Class 12 examination. For Class 10, 20,741 students had appeared for the examination, P. K. Upadyay, district inspector of schools, said.

ALSO READ | JEE Main result 2018: CBSE to declare IIT entrance scores today at jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

He said district magistrate B. N. Singh has directed officials to felicitate the top 10 scorers from Class 10 and Class 12 from the district.

ALSO READ | UP Board Result 2018: Anjali Verma tops Class 10th with 96.33%, know Class 12th toppers, others here

Anjali Sharma of ADRD Inter College, Dankaur, topped the Class 12 results with 89% marks.

Chinu Chhonkar of Shri Ram Model Inter College, Thora, came second with 88.8% marks, while Krishan Kumar of the same institute came third with 88.6% marks.

Rohan Kumar Saini of Bihari Lal Inter College, Dankaur, topped the Class 10 results with 92.5% marks.