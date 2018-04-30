 UP board result 2018: 82.7% students pass Class 12 exam in Noida, 81.5% for Class 10 - Livemint
UP board result 2018: 82.7% students pass Class 12 exam in Noida, 81.5% for Class 10

Anjali Sharma of ADRD Inter College, Dankaur, topped the UP board Class 12 results 2018 with 89% marks in Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida)
PTI
In the Noida district, 16,381 students had appeared for UP board Class 12 examination 2018. Photo: AP
In the Noida district, 16,381 students had appeared for UP board Class 12 examination 2018. Photo: AP

Greater Noida: In Gautam Buddha Nagar of Uttar Pradesh, 82.7% of Class 12 students, and 81.5% of Class 10 students passed the UP Board examination, the results of which were declared on Sunday.

In the district, 16,381 students had appeared for Class 12 examination. For Class 10, 20,741 students had appeared for the examination, P. K. Upadyay, district inspector of schools, said.

He said district magistrate B. N. Singh has directed officials to felicitate the top 10 scorers from Class 10 and Class 12 from the district.

Anjali Sharma of ADRD Inter College, Dankaur, topped the Class 12 results with 89% marks.

Chinu Chhonkar of Shri Ram Model Inter College, Thora, came second with 88.8% marks, while Krishan Kumar of the same institute came third with 88.6% marks.

Rohan Kumar Saini of Bihari Lal Inter College, Dankaur, topped the Class 10 results with 92.5% marks.

First Published: Mon, Apr 30 2018. 09 35 AM IST
