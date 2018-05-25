CBSE Class 12 result 2018 to be declared tomorrow, check marks at Google search or cbse.nic.in

Nearly 12 lakh students had registered for CBSE Class 12 examinations or All India Senior Secondary level exams this year, which were conducted from 4 March to 13 April, 2018, at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations, 2018 on Saturday. The students can access their results through following websites: www.results.nic.in, www.cbseresults.nic.in, www.cbse.nic.in.

The announcement was made by Anil Swarup, secretary, in the Ministry of Human Resources and Development via a twitter post.

CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on 26th of May. — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 25, 2018

Nearly 12 lakh students had registered for CBSE Class 12 examinations or All India Senior Secondary level exams this year, which were conducted from 4 March to 13 April, 2018, at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.

The board this year also conducted the re-examination for CBSE Class 12 Economics paper after reports of paper leak were confirmed. The re-examination of economics paper was conducted on 25 April.

This year the CBSE results will also be available on Google Search. The tech giant had on 30th April said it has collaborated with the CBSE to allow students check their results on its platform.