HC refuses to admit plea for re-scheduling Class XII exam

The Delhi high court asked CBSE to place on record the reason behind its decision not to conduct a retest of the Class X mathematics paper. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Monday refused to admit a plea seeking rescheduling of the Class XII economics paper, a re-examination set for 25 April by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) following a leak.

Observing that rescheduling an exam was beyond the scope of powers that can be exercised by the high court, the bench comprising acting chief justice Gita Mittal and justice C. Hari Shankar dismissed the petition made by New Delhi-based non-profit Suniye.

The court said CBSE had assured that the date was decided after due deliberations.

The bench, however, asked CBSE to place on record the reason behind its decision not to conduct a retest of the Class X mathematics paper.

The petitioner argued that various entrance examinations for engineering, medicine and other courses were scheduled to be held in close proximity to the Class XII economic retest date which would “jeopardize the career” of those students who would be appearing for the retest as well as the entrance examinations.

The petitioner asked for the test to be made optional for students who weren’t planning to pursue economics in higher education.

Earlier this month, CBSE decided not to hold a re-examination for Class X mathematics paper.