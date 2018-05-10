 Gujarat HSC result 2018 declared: Class 12 science scores now available at gseb.org, pass percentage drops to 73% - Livemint
Education

Gujarat HSC result 2018 declared: Class 12 science scores now available at gseb.org, pass percentage drops to 73%

The GSHSEB has declared the results of Gujarat 12th Class Science and GUJCET today. Check details here
Last Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 11 28 AM IST
The exams for Gujarat science stream were conducted between 12 and 22 March with 1.35 lakh students taking the exams. Photo: PTI
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared the results of Class 12 science stream results on Thursday. Students will be able to access their results on the Gujarat board’s official website: gseb.org.

The pass percentage for this year’s Science stream exams stands at 72.99%, which is much lower than last year. The pass percentage last year for Science stream was nearly 82% with boys performing better than girls. The pass percentage of boys was higher at 82.06% compared to 81.60% of girl students, Mint reported.

This year, girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 74.91, while the boys have managed a pass percentage of 71.84. PCM students’ pass percentage stands at 71.29%, while the biology students managed a pass percentage of 61.29.

Rajkot secured the highest pass percentage at 85.03% per cent among districts, while the Chhota Udaipur district recorded the lowest percentage at 35.64.

The exams for Gujarat science stream were conducted between 12 and 22 March with 1.35 lakh students taking the exams.

More than 55,000 students took the exam in the PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths also known as Group A). The Group B which comprises of Physics, Chemistry and Biology papers was taken by 76,000 students.

The Gujarat board will release the results for commerce and arts or humanities stream later, but there is no official confirmation yet.

Students need to fill in their details such as examination roll number and full name to access their results on gseb.org.

Students qualifying the GUJCET 2018 exams will be eligible for admissions to different engineering diploma and degree programmes in the state.

Students can also check other education news and state board results here.

First Published: Thu, May 10 2018. 09 34 AM IST
Topics: Gujarat science result 2018 GUJCET result 2018 gseb.org Gujarat board result 2018 GSHSEB results 2018

