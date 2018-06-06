West Bengal Madhyamik results 2018: 85.49% students pass, Sanjeevani Debnath is the topper

The West Bengal board’s Class 10 exams were held between 12 and 21 March with 11,02,921 students registering. Photo: HT

New Delhi: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Examination 2018 (WBBSE) has declared the results of “Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) Results- Year 2018” or West Bengal Class 10th result 2018 on Wednesday at 10am.

The overall pass percentage for the WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) Results - Year 2018 or West Bengal Class 10 board examination result 2018 is 85.49. Uttarbanga’s Sanjeevani Debnath has secured the first place with 689 marks out of 700 marks, followed by Krishnendu Saha with 688 marks. The third spot has gone to Nilabaja Das with 687 marks.

The East Midnapore district has recorded the highest pass percentage at 96.13, followed by West Midnapore (91.75%). Kolkata is at third with 91.11% pass percentage.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to help students check their WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha (SE) Results - Year 2018:

■ Open the West Bengal board’s official website: wbresults.nic.in. Students can also check their results on livehindustan. They can also check results on the government of India’s: results.gov.in.

■ Fill in required details such as roll number and date of birth as shown below and press enter or submit to download your results.

A step-by-step guide to check West Bengal 10th result 2018 on wbresults.nic.in

■ Students can also use the SMS facility of the WBBSE to check their West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2018 . They need to send: SMS - WB10<space>ROLL NUMBER - Send it to 56263.

The West Bengal board’s Class 10 exams were held between 12 and 21 March with 11,02,921 students registering. The overall pass percentage in Madhyamik 2017 was 82.98% with boys’ pass percentage recorded at 86.34% and girls at 79.62%.

Check other education and board exam results news.