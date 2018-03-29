CBSE paper leak: Sack Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chief, demands Congress
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday demanded that human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) chairperson Anita Karwal be sacked following reports that the Class 10 mathematics and the Class 12 papers had been leaked.
The party is also demanding a judicial probe by a high court judge into the matter, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.
The Delhi Police’s crime branch is investigating the alleged leak after registering two separate cases. Terming the issue “unfortunate”, Javadekar has said the culprits will be punished.
ALSO READ: CBSE received handwritten notes containing answers of Class 12 Economics paper
CBSE, which has announced a retest in the two papers, will declare the re-examination date probably on Monday or Tuesday, he said.
