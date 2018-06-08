West Bengal HS result 2018: Check 12th result at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in, 84% pass
The West Bengal HS result 2018 are now available on the WBCHSE’s official websites wbresults.nic.in, wbchse.nic.in. Granthan Sengupta tops with 99.2%
Kolkata: The West Bengal board on Friday announced the HS result 2018 on its official website wbchse.nic.in as well as wbresults.nic.in with an estimated 83.75% students of the total 8,04,895 examinees passing the Class 12 examinations. The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the results on Friday.
This year 8,04,895 candidates sat for the examination, of whom 6,63,516 students passed, the WBCHSE said in a statement. Among the toppers, Granthan Sengupta from Jalpaiguri Zilla School in Jalpaiguri district secured the top rank scoring 496 marks out of 500 (99.2%), it said.
Ritvick Kumar Sahoo (493) of Tamluk Hamilton School secured the second rank with 98.6% marks. Timir Baron Das, Saswata Roy jointly got the third spot securing 490 marks.
Among the girls, Arkadipta Ghosh and Anima Garai jointly secured first spot (among girls) having scored 97.2% each and both ranked fifth in overall. While Ghosh is from Jadavpur Vidyapith, Garai sat for the exams from Bankura Ranibandh School.
A total of 5,248 candidates received O grade (90-100%), while 41,428 candidates got A+ grade (80-100 marks). An estimated 2,50.961 students got first division (over 60% marks).
Students can check the results at wbchse.nic.in, wbresults.nic.in. The Higher Secondary examinations were held from 27 March to 11 April this year.
