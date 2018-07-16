Amazon Prime Day - OnePlus 6 Red Edition, Redmi Y2, Huawei P20 lite on sale

OnePlus 6 Red Edition, Redmi Y2, Huawei P20 lite and more have discounts on the Prime Day sale

The Amazon Prime Day kicked off today at 12 PM and will go on for the next 36 hours. To start buying, you will require an Amazon Prime subscription. The subscription comes with a one-month free trial period at the end of which you’ll be charged Rs999 on an yearly basis.

Since many smartphones are on offer, this is a good time to buy that phone you’ve been saving up for weeks. Here are the major deals on smartphones on Amazon Prime Day.

OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 Red will be available in the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at a price of Rs39,999 on Amazon.in. Customers can also avail an extra Rs2,000 off on exchange. With a reflective finish on the back that creates an Amber-like effect, the OnePlus 6 Red is a dramatic take on the OnePlus 6. It comes with an 6.28-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2280 and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The only configuration available for the OnePlus 6 Red edition is the one with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. To click photos you have 16MP + 20MP dual rear camera setup with Optical Image Stabilisation.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

The Xiaomi Redmi Y2 will go on sale from 1 PM and will be priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant. It comes with a 6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1440, Snapdragon 625 SoC and a 12 + 5MP dual rear camera.

Vivo V9 and V9 Youth

The Vivo V9 will be available in the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant at a price of Rs20,990, while the Vivo V9 Youth (4GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) will be available for Rs17,990. There’s an additional Rs6,000 off on exchange with both phones.

Both phones have the same 6.3-inch Full View display with a resolution of 1080x2280 and 19:9 ratio. The V9 is powered by Snapdragon 626 SoC and has a dual 16M + 5MP camera configuration while the V9 Youth has a Snapdragon 450 SoC with a dual 16M + 2MP camera configuration.

Honor 7C, 7X and View 10

The Honor trio will start from Rs9,499 for the Honor 7C (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage). The Honor 7X (4GB RAM + 32GB internal storage) will retail at Rs11,499 and the View 10 (6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage) will be available at Rs29,999 – a price cut of nearly Rs6,000. Customers can avail an additional 10% instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards.

10.or E and 10.or G

Budget smartphone 10.or E will start at Rs4,999 (2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage) while the 10.or G will start at Rs5,999 (3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage), with a price cut of Rs4,300. Highlights of 10.or E include a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 430 SoC, 5.5-inch Full-HD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 and a 13MP primary camera. The 10.or G comes with the same battery, but along with a Snapdragon 626 SoC, 5.5-inch Full HD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 and a 16MP primary camera.

Huawei P20 Lite

The Huawei P20 Lite (4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage) will be available at Rs19,990 – a discount of Rs5,000. It comes with a Full-HD+ Display and 2.5D colour-changing curved glass back. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and is powered with Huawei’s Kirin 659 SoC. It has a 16MP+2MP dual primary camera.