Delhi’s air quality remains poor, may get worse in days to come

Measures are being taken by the CPCB to fight pollution during the winter season.

The air quality in Delhi remained poor on Sunday with drop in wind speed even as authorities predicted further fall in air quality index of the national capital in the coming days.

The overall air quality index(AQI) recorded at 10am Sunday stood at 208 which falls in the poor category, according to Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research. On Saturday, the AQI of the national capital stood at 300.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 261, DTU registered AQI of 207, ITO recorded AQI of 204 while Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 300, just one point below the very poor level. An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 “severe”. The PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10 micrometres) in Delhi stood at 183 and the PM2.5 level was at 93, according to the data.

Authorities have predicted further deterioration of air quality in the coming days. A slew of measures are being taken by the CPCB to fight pollution during the forthcoming winter season. Meanwhile, recent satellite images from the Nasa have showed that farmers in Punjab and Haryana have started burning crop residue earlier this month.

The Nasa, on its website, stated that burning crop residue has increased significantly over the past 10 days in and near Amritsar, Ambala, Karnal, Sirsa and Hisar. Burning of paddy straw every year during October and November and wheat straw during April in Punjab and Haryana are the major contributors of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, as the smoke travels towards the national capital.