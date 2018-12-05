Deepika Padukone makes more money than husband Ranveer Singh: Forbes rich list

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their wedding ceremony, at Lake Como in northern Italy. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The highest earning women celebrity in India, Deepika Padukone earns more than her co-actor Ranveer Singh, whom she married recently. According to 2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, Deepika earned Rs 112.8 crore in the last 12 months since September 2018 while her husband Ranveer made only Rs 84.67 crore.

At No. 4 in the celebrity list, Deepika is the highest earning woman celebrity while co-actor Ranveer Singh is four places behind at No. 8 spot. On the top of the list is once again Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who earned over Rs 253 crore through his films, TV appearances and brand endorsements between October 1, 2017, and September 30, 2018.

This is for the third time that the 52-year-old actor, who will be next seen in Dabangg 3 and Bharat, has bagged the numero uno spot in the Forbes list. Cricketer Virat Kohli is the second richest celebrity in the list, followed by Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and MS Dhoni.

Kohli made around Rs 228.09 crore, Akshay Kumar Rs 185 crore, Deepika Padukone Rs 112.8 crore, Dhoni Rs 101.77 crore. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan, whose latest Thugs of Hindostan sank at the box office, are also on the list with Rs 97.5 crore and Rs 96.17 crore.

Another actress who married recently, Priyanka Chopra has lost her last year’s seventh rank (Rs 68 crore) and settled for No 49 with Rs 18 crore as earnings in 2018, according to Forbes.

Shah Rukh Khan slipped down from his No. 2 position to No. 13 after raking in Rs 56 crore this year.

As for women representation, there are 18 names on the list this year - three down from 21 in 2017. Actors Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal are part of the 100.

The list also includes an mix of first-timers, including DJ Nucleya, Malayalam star Mammootty, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda and Telugu director Kortala Siva.

The cumulative earnings figure for 2018 amounted to Rs 3,140.25 crore, which is 17 per cent higher than last year’s Rs 2,683 crore, the Forbes report said.