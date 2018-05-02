Stone-pelters target school bus in J&K, 2 children hurt

Class 2 student Rehan Gorsai being treated at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday, after stone pelters attacked a private school bus in militant-infested Shopian district of south Kashmir. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Two children were injured when their school bus carrying more than 50 children came under attack by stone-pelters in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, triggering widespread condemnation.

The bus was ferrying students of a private school, including some four-year-olds.

“Miscreants pelted stones on school bus of Rainbow School, Shopian. It resulted in injuries to a Class II student Rehan. He has been shifted to the hospital for treatment with head injury. There is complete madness how stone-pelters are targeting school children. These criminals will face the law,” Jammu and Kashmir Police director general S.P Vaid said in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, who pardoned 4,500 first time stone-pelters in November 2017, also sent out a stern message. “Shocked and angered to hear of the attack on a school bus in Shopian. The perpetrators of this senseless and cowardly act will be brought to justice,” Mufti said in a tweet.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah said the pardon granted to the stone-pelters would boomerang. “The amnesty granted to stone-pelters was meant to encourage more reasonable behaviour but some of these goons are determined to use the opportunity given to them to just pelt more stones,” Abdullah tweeted.