JP Morgan’s MF units settle Amtek Auto case with Sebi for Rs8.07 crore

Mumbai: JP Morgan’s mutual fund units in India have settled the 2015 redemption case with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for Rs8.07 crore, an order on the market regulator’s website showed.

JP Morgan India Pvt Ltd and JP Morgan Asset Management Pvt. Ltd were under Sebi investigation since December 2015 for violating code of conduct and mutual fund regulations for gating redemptions in two corporate debt schemes or credit schemes following a default in the underlying Amtek Auto debt paper.

This was one of the rare instances where a fund house had stopped allowing redemption requests to prevent further slippage in net asset value (NAV) of the two funds.

In February 2016, JP Morgan applied for settlement through the so-called consent mechanism which allows for settlement without admission of guilt.

On 27 August, 2015, NAVs of two schemes of JP Morgan plunged following a downgrade in one of their underlying companies’ (Amtek Auto Ltd) credit rating. A day later, it limited redemption to 1% of each of the two scheme’s corpus.

The two schemes were JP Morgan India Short Term Income Fund (JSTI) and JP Morgan India Treasury Fund (JTF). As per the fund’s August-end portfolio on its website, JSTI and JTF hold 10.78% and 5.87% of their corpus in Amtek Auto.

Later, JP Morgan AMC informed its investors that it had sold the segregated assets—ones affected due to default by auto component maker. The fund house sold the Amtek Auto paper to a private equity firm at a 15% loss.