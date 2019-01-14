No stamping of boarding cards at Mumbai’s T2 for domestic passengers

This makes the Mumbai airport the first-ever aerodrome in the country to introduce the proposed “digi yatra” facility. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint.

Mumbai: Domestic passengers flying out of Terminal 2 (T2) at the city airport will no longer require to get their boarding cards stamped, said airport operator MIAL Monday.

All domestic full service carriers -- Air India, Jet Airways and Vistara -- besides international airlines operate out of T2 of the Mumbai airport.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), the GVK-led consortium that runs Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), is now equipped with the latest technology that eliminates boarding pass stamping for all domestic airlines operating out of T2, MIAL said in a release.

This makes the Mumbai airport the first-ever aerodrome in the country to introduce the proposed “digi yatra” facility, it added.

An initiative of the civil aviation ministry and the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the “digi yatra” facility seeks to minimise paperwork for air travel under a digital system for airport entry and boarding flights using a passenger’s Aadhaar number and mobile phone.

Passengers travelling within the country from T2 can now authenticate their boarding pass at pre-embarkation security check point by scanning the boarding pass barcode or QR code on mobile phones at e-gates reader, using the live passenger dataset, according to the release.

This authentication of boarding pass will eliminate the responsibility of CISF personnel to stamp the boarding pass, therefore saving their time and improving the overall throughput of security check procedure, MIAL said.

With the governments plan of Digital India, this initiative by CSMIA is a step towards adopting new technology and digitising the travel experience of passengers, making it hassle-free, the release said.

This pilot feature introduced by CSMIA aims at reducing time involved in completing the many pre-flight boarding checks, MIAL said.

