Demonetisation led to more tax collection, higher growth: Jaitley

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said the demonetisation of Rs 500 and 1,000 notes led to the formalisation of the economy, more tax collection and higher growth.

His statement comes a day after RBI data revealed that almost all the scrapped notes were returned to banks. Twice, the Reserve Bank of India released its reports stating that the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were substantially deposited in the banks, Jaitley said. “A widely stated comment has been that just because most of the currency came back into the banks, the object of demonetisation has not succeeded. Was the invalidation of the non-deposited currency the only object of demonetisation? Certainly not,” Jaitley said in a blog post.

The larger purpose of demonetisation was to move India from a tax non-compliant society to a tax-compliant society, he said, adding, this necessarily involved formalisation of the economy and a blow to black money. “This is the positive impact of demonetisation. More formalisation of economy, more money in the system, higher tax revenue, higher expenditure, higher growth after the first two quarters.”

Jaitley said the growth of income tax collections in two years pre-demonetisation was 6.6% and 9%, respectively. Post-demonetisation, the collections increased 15% and 18% in the next two years. “The same trend is visible in the third year,” he said.

In March 2014, the number of income tax returns filed was 3.8 crore. In 2017-18, the number went up to 6.86 crore. In the last two years, according to an analysis of the impact of demonetisation, I-T returns increased 19% and 25%, Jaitley said.

On 8 November, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of high-value currency notes. Of the Rs 15.41 lakh crore worth Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in circulation on 8 November 2016, notes worth Rs 15.31 lakh crore were returned to banks.