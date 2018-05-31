Congress captures RR Nagar in Bengaluru, increases its Karnataka assembly tally to 79

Congress candidate Munirathna celebrates after winning from Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly seat, in Bengaluru on Thursday.Photo: PTI

Bengaluru: Munirathna, the Congress candidate from Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) constituency in Bengaluru, retained his seat with a thumping majority on Thursday, beating his rival from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 24,592 votes, amid allegations of foul play and graft in the run-up to the elections.

Munirathna polled 108,064 votes, while BJP’s Tulasi Muniraju Gowda came second with 82,572 votes and the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate G.H. Ramachandra came third with 60,360 votes, according to the chief electoral officer of Karnataka.

Munirathna’s victory increased the Congress tally to 79 seats in the Karnataka legislature, in which the BJP have 104 seats and the Janata Dal(Secular)-Bahujan Samaj Party have 38.

“According to election statistics, it is true that the Congress may not have gotten as many seats as expected. But it is also true that the Congress has polled almost twice as much as the BJP. The victory in Rajarajeshwari Nagar is enough to prove that the people are still with the Congress,” Siddaramaiah, former chief minister and legislature party leader of the Congress’ state unit, said on Twitter in Kannada.

Though the Congress and JD(S) formed a post-poll alliance to form the government, they were unable to come to an agreement over two seats—RR Nagar and Jayanagar. Both parties contested these seats.

The RR Nagar bypoll was advanced by the state election authorities after around 10,000 EPIC cards and thousands of Form 6 were found in a private apartment in the locality just before the entire state went to the polls on 12 May. The discovery led to a political slug fest between the Congress and the BJP, who accused each other of trying to lure voters with money and other benefits. Authorities are still investigating charges levelled against several individuals, including Munirathna.

The bypoll in Jayanagar was countermanded after the BJP candidate and sitting legislator, B.N.Vijayakumar, died while campaigning.

“The assembly results (in RR Nagar) have further strengthened the JDS-Congress alliance and it’s a clear indication that the people are for the development and are with our government,” H.D. Kumaraswamy, Karnataka chief minister, said in a statement on Thursday. The verdict is also evidence of the people’s resolution to support the plurality and inclusiveness which the state always has stood for, he said.