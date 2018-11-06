GoAir offers 13 lakh seats on sale, flight tickets from Rs 1,313

GoAir said that the Rs 1313 offer is applicable on travel till 4 November, 2019.

New Delhi: Budget carrier GoAir has put up 13 lakh seats up for grabs in its latest discount offer, selling flight tickets from Rs 1,313 (all-inclusive). GoAir’s 13-day sale, bookings for which started from 5 November, 2018, and will end on 18 November. The travel period for GoAir’s latest Rs 1,313 offer is applicable for travel till 4 November, 2019. This offer, ahead of Diwali, is available across all routes that GoAir operates and is applicable on first-come-first-serve basis, the airline said. GoAir, which launched its domestic operations in November 2005, has announced this 13-lakh seat offer to celebrate its 13th anniversary.

GoAir said that the Rs 1,313 offer is available exclusively across GoAir networks (GoAir website, GoAir ticketing counters, GoAir Call Centre and travel agents). Group discount is not applicable on this offer and this offer cannot be clubbed with any other on-going promotional offer, GoAir said.

Tickets bought under this GoAir’s Rs 1,313 offer are non-transferable/non-refundable. GoAir, a Wadia Group company, operates across 23 domestic and two international destinations, with a fleet of 41 aircraft, comprising Airbus A320 and Airbus A320neo. GoAir operates over 1,500 weekly flights.

Cornelis Vrieswijk, CEO of GoAir, said: “We are proud to celebrate over decade of service excellence and to commemorate these successful years in the domestic skies, we are offering 13 lakh seats across our network with special low fare offer. This milestone would not have been possible without the loyalty and support of millions of guests who have chosen to fly with us.”

Wadia group-promoted GoAir started its international operations last month with flights to Male from Mumbai and Delhi. GoAir was granted rights in August 2016 to operate to nine countries, including China, Vietnam, Maldives, Kazakhstan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, among others.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways has extended its Diwali offer until 11 November, Under Jet Airways Diwali festive season offer, the airline is offering up to 30% discount on its domestic and international routes. “Up to 30% discount is applicable on base fare in Première and Economy on select flights within India and on flights from India across our international network operated by Jet Airways,” the airline said.

India’s biggest carrier IndiGo had earlier put up 10 lakh seats for sale, with flight tickets starting from Rs 899 for domestic travel as part of its Diwali sale.

From November 30, national carrier Air India will introduce red-eye flights, also known as late night flights, with fares lower than the normal fares on popular sectors like Delhi-Goa-Delhi, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi and Bangalore-Ahmedabad-Bangalore.

However, slammed by rising operating costs caused mainly by high jet fuel prices and a weak rupee, Indian airlines may post their steepest loss in a decade this financial year, according to Crisil Ratings. “At an estimated Rs 9,300 crore, the industry’s losses at EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) level would surpass the ₹7,348 crore blow it was dealt in fiscal 2014,” the ratings firm said in a report. Thought the rupee has come off from record lows from near 75 a dollar, it is currently trading near 73 a dollar. A weak rupee adds to the woes of airlines as most of their expenses are dollar-denominated while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) accounts for 35-40% of the total cost of airlines.