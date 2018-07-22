Rajnath visits Assam days before release of second draft of NRC

Rajnath Singh. Photo: HT

With Assam scheduled to issue the second draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), on 30 July, Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday set out to assuage the panic that had begun to grip the state.

In January, Assam released the first draft of the NRC containing 19 million names out of the state’s 32.9 million population, with panic and anxiety gripping those whose names were not part of the list.

“NRC is being updated in Assam in accordance with the Assam Accord signed on 15 August, 1985. The entire process is being carried out as per directions of the Supreme Court which is constantly monitoring the process.

I will like to assure everyone that the NRC exercise is being carried out in a totally objective, transparent and meticulous manner and will continue to be so. At every stage of the process, adequate opportunity of being heard is given to all persons. The entire process is being conducted according to law and due procedure is being followed,” Singh said in a statement.

The minister also said that the central government would ensure that every “individual gets justice and is treated in a humane manner. All individuals will have sufficient opportunity for all remedies available under the law.”

Even as the centre stated that the second draft was not set in stone, Singh added that “adequate opportunity for claims and objections will be available. All claims and objections will be duly examined,” before the final list is published.

In April 2017, the Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised to identify and expel all illegal immigrants from the state, while promising to extend protection to Hindus, Buddhists, Sikhs, and people belonging to the Scheduled Castes from Bangladesh.

With Assam being pivotal to the BJP’s growth strategy in the NorthEast, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the smooth implementation of the NRC project.

“The citizenship rules provide that any person who is not satisfied with the outcome of claims and objections can appeal in the Foreigner’s Tribunal. Thus, there is no question of anyone being put in a detention centre after the publication of NRC,” Singh said.

While the home ministry has directed the stated government to ensure law and order, it has also been trying to preempt any violence that may engulf the state next week after the second draft of the NRC is published.

“No one is allowed to take law into their hands and all possible arrangements are made to ensure safety and security for all. No person is allowed to be harassed and no one is allowed to create fear or panic. The central government will provide all necessary help to the government of Assam in this regard,” the home ministry said.