Amazon Prime Day: OnePlus 6 still in stock after 24 hours of sale

If it was just any other day, the OnePlus 6 would be out of stock online. But thanks to the Amazon Prime Day, the most sought after flagship of 2018 is still on sale. To recall, when it went on sale for the first time on May 21 for OnePlus Community and Amazon Prime members, the company announced that it raked in sales amounting to Rs 100 crore. Even the Avengers Edition went out of stock within 10 minutes of going on sale.

The key to such a craze is delivering what the consumers want with very few trade-offs. OnePlus phones are known to consistently impress with their performance and features, coupled with a staggering price tag.

The OnePlus 6 offers top-of-the-line specs like Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with a choice between 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage depending on the variant you choose (the Avengers Edition is available only in 256GB). On the front, it’s lit up by a 6.28-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a notch and a resolution of 1080x2280 and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes in four colour variants, namely Midnight Black, Mirror Black, Silk White and the recently launched Red Edition. To click photos you have 16MP + 20MP dual rear camera setup with f/1.7 aperture and Optical Image Stabilisation and a 16MP front-facing camera with ‘Portrait Mode’.

It runs Android 8.1 Oreo with OnePlus’ OxygenOS on top and is fuelled by a 3,350mAh battery with Dash Charging.

The OnePlus 6 Mirror Black (6GB RAM/64GB ROM) starts at Rs 34,999 while all other colour variants, including the Red Edition with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM, are selling at Rs 39,990.