Twitter records 115 billion impressions during FIFA World Cup

New Delhi: The actual matches may have played on the grounds in Russia but fans of the FIFA World Cup were as much a part of the football mania that gripped the world through conversations on microblogging site Twitter. According to data shared by the social networking site, the World Cup recorded 115 billion impressions (views on Twitter).

The 21st FIFA World Cup had 32 teams playing a total of 64 matches across 12 venues and 11 cities. France won the final match to claim their second World Cup title, beating Croatia.

The final match between France and Croatia was the most tweeted, followed by a 6 July match between Brazil and Belgium. The tournament that lasted from 14 June to 15 July, also witnessed specific moments that generated most conversation, measured through tweets per minute --France’s Kylian Mbappé scoring the fourth goal in the final match led that list followed by Brazil’s Philippe Coutinho’s goal in extra time in a match on 22 June.

Fans in Brazil sent out most tweets about the tournament, followed by Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and France.

Brazil’s Neymar Jr. who plays as a forward, was the most mentioned player of the World Cup, followed by Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo came third with France’s Mbappe and Brazil’s Coutinho following.

Brazil was the most tweeted team of the tournament, followed by France, Argentina and England.

The conversation wasn’t just restricted to football fans, several brands joined in too. Beer brand Budweiser was the most globally mentioned brand of the tournament, followed by sports brands Adidas and Nike, beverage company Coca-Cola and multinational technology company Apple Inc.

In India, the matches were telecast by the sports channels of Sony Pictures Networks and the live streaming was available on its digital platform SonyLIV which offered the FIFA telecast in six languages—English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam, the regional language versions being a first for the tournament in India.