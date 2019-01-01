Rupee strengthens against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.397%, from its Monday’s close of 7.369%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened against the US dollar, tracking gains from most Asian currencies. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 69.65 dollar, up 0.17% from its previous close of 69.77 The currency opened at 69.72 a dollar, touching a high 69.64 and a low 69.72. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.397%, from its Monday’s close of 7.369%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Benchmark Sensex Index gained 0.26% or 93.47 points to 36,161.80 points in pre-opening trade. In 2018, it gained 6.67%

Last year, foreign investors sold $4.47 billion and $9.54 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Many Asian markets are closed on account of new year. Japanese Yen lost 0.23%, China Offshore fell 0.06%. However, Singapore Dollar gained 0.06% and Hong Kong Dollar gained 0.03%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.147, down 0.03% from its previous close of 96.173.