2 women enter Sabarimala temple: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Two women on Wednesday entered Kerala’s Sabarimala temple, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. The Supreme Court had earlier ordered the end of a longstanding ban on the entry of women aged between 10 and 50 in the Hindu shrine.

The temple has been at the centre of weeks of showdowns between Hindu devotees supporting the ban and women activists who have been forced back several times from Sabarimala.

Media reports said the women entered the hilltop temple just before dawn with police security.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said: “It is a fact that the women entered the shrine. Police are bound to offer protection to anyone wanting to worship at the shrine.”

The Kerala Police said it was looking into media reports that two women in their forties had entered the Sabarimala temple early Wednesday, sources said.

According to TV channels, the two women, Kanakadurga, 42, and Bindu, 44, also claimed that they had entered the holy shrine of Lord Ayyappa. They made efforts to enter the shrine in December but had to return due to protests.

As per news reports, the women trekked to the hill shrine early Wednesday. The video showed them entering the shrine, wearing black clothes, with their heads covered.

The police sources in Thiruvananthapuram, quoting DGP Loknath Behara, said details were being collected on the issue.

Bindu, a college lecturer and CPI(ML) activist from Kozhikode district’s Koyilandy, and Kanakadurga, a civil supplies employee from Angadipuram in Malappuram, had come to Sabarimala on December 24 after 11 women activists of a Chennai-based outfit were prevented from reaching the shrine and chased away by devotees chanting Ayyappa mantras.

The temple was opened on December 30 for the Makaravillaku festival and there has been a heavy rush of pilgrims.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President A Padmakumar said he had no information about the two women offering prayers at the temple.

TDB officials have been asked to view CCTV footage to verify their claim, he said.

The temple had witnessed protests from frenzied devotees over the entry of women in the 10-50 age group in the shrine after the CPI(M)-led LDF government decided to implement a Supreme Court order allowing women of all age to offer prayers there.

The main opposition Congress-led UDF and the BJP have been opposing the entry of young women, saying they are with the devotees.