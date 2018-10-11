By-polls deepen Congress’ Vokkaliga conundrum in Karnataka

Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: In the effort to keep the four-month-old coalition government stable in Karnataka as well as continue the pre-poll alliance into 2019, the Congress party appears to have handed over any remaining influence over the Vokkaliga community to the Janata Dal (Secular), which will be contesting the Mandya and Ramanagaram by-polls, scheduled to be held on 3 November.

Located in the Vokkaliga belt of the state, the Mandya parliamentary seat fell vacant after JD(S) leader C.S.Puttaraju successfully contested the Assembly elections held in May, while the Ramanagaram assembly seat fell vacant after Karnataka chief minister H.D.Kumaraswamy, who won from two constituencies, opted to retain Channapatna.

The Congress has decided to contest the Jamkhandi Assembly polls, Shivamogga and Ballari Parliamentary polls, according to the agreement.

The Vokkaliga community, believed to be the second-largest caste grouping accounting for almost 14% of the electorate, had voted in favour of the JD(S), led by former Prime Minister H.D.Deve Gowda.

The decision that JD(S) will contest Ramanagaram and Mandya by-polls adds to the long list of compromises by the Congress, including conceding the post of the chief minister despite being the bigger partner in the alliance. The JD(S), which leads the coalition government, inducted more Vokkaliga leaders into the Cabinet that helped further consolidate the party’s support.

However, according to political analysts, this is the best possible “Plan B” for the Congress.

“What is the other alternative they (Congress) have? There is no better plan B for them,” according to Harish Ramaswamy, political analyst and faculty at the Karnatak University, Dharwad. He said the Congress was risking eroding its social base to help it bargain for a higher number of seats in 2019, when the issue of seat sharing does come up between the coalition partners, who announced a decision to contest the next year’s polls together.

“Congress knows that it cannot survive locally unless they come to power at the centre,” Ramaswamy said. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting all five by-polls, is deepening its outreach to the community by opening its doors to Vokkaliga leaders from the Congress, who are feeling overshadowed in the coalition rule, which does not enjoy the support of all its workers.

Already having lost favour with the Lingayats, the Congress lost the Vokkaliga community, who were visibly upset over being snubbed in the five-year rule of former chief minister Siddaramaiah, rallied behind the JD(S) in the May Assembly elections. According to analysts, Siddaramaiah, who had stormed to power in 2013 with his AHINDA (acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) support base had also commissioned a caste census (which remains unpublished) was purportedly aimed at ending the dominant caste narrative in the state.

The Congress does not mind conceding support in Karnataka in order to help it gain nationally as it looks to take on BJP, political analyst Ramjan Darga said. “This is because the Congress wants the BJP out of power in the centre more than it wants power in Karnataka.”