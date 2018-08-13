Kerala FM says Centre’s Rs 100 crore flood relief inadequate

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac. Photo: HT

Bengaluru: Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday described the Centre’s immediate relief of Rs 100 crore for the flood-affected state as inadequate. Monsoon fury over the last four days has killed 37 people and displaced 101,000 in Kerala, apart from causing damages worth Rs 8,316 crore, according to calculations of the state disaster management cell.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sought Rs 1,120 crore as immediate relief in a petition to the Centre on Sunday. But after a day-long aerial survey on Sunday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh announced Rs 100 crore as immediate relief. Singh said more money will be provided after a detailed study of the flood-affected parts of Kerala. Isaac, who has been complaining of declining state government revenues after demonetization and the rollout of the GST, has openly criticized this move.

“The total loss in floods to Kerala is around Rs 8,000 crore. Immediate mitigation and rectification expenditure for the state is around Rs 3,000 crore. And the Centre grants ₹100 crore, that too from the regular disaster management fund,” tweeted Isaac.

Vijayan has earlier said rebuilding affected areas will be arduous task and has been personally campaigning to get generous donations to the relief fund.

The state government is providing Rs 4 lakh for those who lost houses and Rs 6 lakh for those who lost land, apart from Rs 3,800 per family in the affected parts.

The usual range for the first two categories is around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, and the Rs 3,800 aid is unprecedented. Beyond these, the state government has announced it will compensate for farm-related damages by providing thrice the sum of what central rules mandate.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Isaac admitted such “unprecedented amount of generous aid” will indeed be a burden on the state’s exchequer.

“We have already approved Rs 1,000 crore for repairing roads. Approvals for drinking water projects and overbridges will be shortly given. Altogether, I’m expecting a Rs 2,500 crore additional burden for the state government,” he said.

“As finance minister, this additional expense should worry me. But, seeing the relief camps, I’m not worried,” he added.