Kerala FM says Centre’s Rs 100 crore flood relief inadequate
Monsoon fury over the last four days has killed 37 people and displaced 101,000 in Kerala, apart from causing damages worth Rs 8,316 crore
Bengaluru: Kerala’s Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Monday described the Centre’s immediate relief of Rs 100 crore for the flood-affected state as inadequate. Monsoon fury over the last four days has killed 37 people and displaced 101,000 in Kerala, apart from causing damages worth Rs 8,316 crore, according to calculations of the state disaster management cell.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had sought Rs 1,120 crore as immediate relief in a petition to the Centre on Sunday. But after a day-long aerial survey on Sunday, Union home minister Rajnath Singh announced Rs 100 crore as immediate relief. Singh said more money will be provided after a detailed study of the flood-affected parts of Kerala. Isaac, who has been complaining of declining state government revenues after demonetization and the rollout of the GST, has openly criticized this move.
“The total loss in floods to Kerala is around Rs 8,000 crore. Immediate mitigation and rectification expenditure for the state is around Rs 3,000 crore. And the Centre grants ₹100 crore, that too from the regular disaster management fund,” tweeted Isaac.
Vijayan has earlier said rebuilding affected areas will be arduous task and has been personally campaigning to get generous donations to the relief fund.
The state government is providing Rs 4 lakh for those who lost houses and Rs 6 lakh for those who lost land, apart from Rs 3,800 per family in the affected parts.
The usual range for the first two categories is around Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, and the Rs 3,800 aid is unprecedented. Beyond these, the state government has announced it will compensate for farm-related damages by providing thrice the sum of what central rules mandate.
In a Facebook post on Sunday, Isaac admitted such “unprecedented amount of generous aid” will indeed be a burden on the state’s exchequer.
“We have already approved Rs 1,000 crore for repairing roads. Approvals for drinking water projects and overbridges will be shortly given. Altogether, I’m expecting a Rs 2,500 crore additional burden for the state government,” he said.
“As finance minister, this additional expense should worry me. But, seeing the relief camps, I’m not worried,” he added.
More From Money »
- Sebi to review expenses charged by mutual funds
- Five ways in which a falling rupee affects you
- Rupee breaches 69.80 against US dollar, 70 ‘now in sight’
- Investors cannot rely on external ratings alone for short-term investments
- Costs related to car used for business can be reduced from your taxable business income
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Alagiri claims support of cadres ahead of DMK meet to anoint Stalin
- POCO F1 launch confirmed on August 22: What should you expect
- Which roads to avoid during Independence Day in Delhi: List of all traffic restrictions
- Kerala FM says Centre’s Rs 100 crore flood relief inadequate
- UIDAI will now tell you about the do’s and don’ts of sharing Aadhaar
Mark to Market »
- Novelis may occupy driver’s seat at Hindalco’s consolidated business
- DLF Cyber City’s performance partially offsets IndAS impact
- Why bank stocks are rallying despite dismal Q1 results
- Jet Airways investors, brace yourself for a hard landing
- India’s industrial production in Q1 saw gradual recovery on base effect