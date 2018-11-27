Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open lower; Yes Bank, Sun Pharma in focus
SGX Nifty Futures traded 51 points lower at 10,596, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open lower on Tuesday following losses in global markets after US President Donald Trump threatened more tariffs on China. Stocks in Asia traded mixed as the Trump administration discussed plans for further China tariff hikes in the absence of a trade deal. Shares in Japan and China posted modest gains, fell in Hong Kong and fluctuated in South Korea. Oil prices fell as Saudi Arabia raised oil production to an all-time high in November amid cautious trading ahead of the G20 and Opec meetings. SGX Nifty Futures traded 51 points lower at 10,596, indicating a negative start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.48 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall, metals extend losses for 3rd dayOil: Record Saudi oil production pulled down crude prices amid cautious trading ahead of the G20 gathering that starts in Argentina on Friday and next week’s OPEC meeting in Austria. International Brent crude oil futures briefly dipped below $60 per barrel before edging back to $60.10 per barrel, still down 38 cents, or 0.6%, from their last close. US WTI crude futures were at $51.21 per barrel, down 42 cents, or 0.8%. Saudi Arabia raised oil production to an all-time high in November, an industry source said on Monday, pumping 11.1 million to 11.3 million barrels per day (bpd) during the month.Gold: Global gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as the dollar steadied amid fears of a slowdown in global economic growth and increasing pessimism due to a likely worsening of U.S-China trade dispute ahead of the G20 meet. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,220.81 per ounce. US gold futures were flat at $1,222.2 per ounce.Metals: London copper prices extended losses into a third straight session following a report that US President Donald Trump expects to move ahead with raising tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports. Three-month LME copper had fallen 0.4% to $6,166 a tonne, extending a 0.3% drop from the previous session. Zinc slipped 1% in London and 1.6% in Shanghai, where it hit 19,930 yuan a tonne overnight, the lowest since Sept. 18. Reuters
- 8.35 am IST Asia stocks mixed on tariff talkStocks in Asia traded mixed and US futures retreated as President Donald Trump discussed plans for further China tariff increases in the absence of a trade deal. The dollar steadied and Treasuries were little changed. Shares in Japan and China posted modest gains, fell in Hong Kong and fluctuated in South Korea. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index recovered from the worst week in a month as investors speculated a strong start to the holiday season will keep U.S. economic growth on track.Japan’s Topix index rose 0.3%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.6 %. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.3%. S&P 500 futures fell 0.3%. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.6%. The Nasdaq 100 advanced 2.3%. Bloomberg
