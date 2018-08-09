Samsung Galaxy Note 9 512GB launched at $1,249: Specifications and more

There’s no word on when the Note 9 will receive the Android Pie Update. Photo: Samsung

After months of leaks and rumours, Samsung launched its much awaited phablet, the Galaxy Note 9, on August 9. The Note 9 is priced at $1,250 for the 512GB variant (about Rs 86,000) and $999 for the 128GB variant (about Rs 69,000). It will go on sale in the US on August 24. There is no word yet on the India launch though.

Marginally bigger than the Galaxy S9+ which hosts a 6.2-inch display atop, the Note 9 comes with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’ with a resolution of 2960 x 1440. The smartphone also comes with a dedicated Bixby button on the side. Bixby, Samsung’s voice-based assistant, has received a few improvements.It comes in four colours variants — Ocean Blue, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper, Midnight Black .

The smartphone, like the rest of the Galaxy Note lineup, is also accompanied by the S Pen. The S Pen now has bluetooth connectivity, so it can allow you to click photos with it.

Bixby also gets a kick up in its knowledge base. It now allows users to have conversations with it and has better app integration.

The Note 9 gets a performance boost with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and the top variant gets 8GB RAM memory. The Indian version will get the Exynos 9810 processor. This will also be the first Samsung phone to have a mammothly 512 GB storage, which further supports another 512GB expansion via a MicroSD card. That’s nearly a terabyte of storage! It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging and fast wireless charging.

On the photography front, the Note 8 comes with a dual-rear camera setup, just like its predecessor and the Galaxy S9+. It consists of a 12MP+12MP dual camera setup, both of which have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). The camera comes with auto scene detection, with 20 preset scenes for better images. The smartphone is also capable of delivering real-time bokeh effect (DSLR-like depth of field experience), just like its predecessor and has a dual aperture system like the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. It has an 8MP front facing camera for clicking selfies.

The phone runs Android Oreo 8.0 with Samsung’s own custom UI running on top. There’s no word on when the Note 9 will receive the Android Pie Update.

Other key features of the smartphone include wireless charging and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance. Connectivity options include USB Type-C, NFC, 3.5mm audio port, Bluetooth 5.0 ad 4G LTE and Wi-Fi.

The smartphone will be competing against Apple’s iPhone X, Oppo Find X and the upcoming iPhones.