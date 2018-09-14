DIAL serves notices to entities on 176 obstacles around Delhi airport

In March, DIAL told the Delhi high court that there were 365 obstacles around the aviation hub that may pose a threat to aircraft safety.

New Delhi: Delhi airport operator DIAL has served notices to address issues related to 176 obstacles, including buildings, trees and light poles, around the aerodrome that could pose threat to flights landing and taking off from there.

Following a directive from the Delhi high court, the notices have been issued to the “owners/occupants” of the 176 obstacles, according to the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). The obstacles are buildings, trees, light poles, floodlights, pylon, cellphone masts and the metro electric traction overhead frame.

The buildings include Ambience Mall, Gurugram and Jaypee Vasant Continental, New Delhi, according to a public notice issued by the DIAL.

DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Responses are awaited for queries sent to a DIAL spokesperson.

On 30 July, the court directed aviation regulator DGCA to make available the list of all obstacles. A survey conducted by DIAL found various structures infringing the height restrictions provided in the Civil Aviation (Height Restrictions for Safeguarding of Aircraft Operations) rules.

The court is hearing a petition filed by Kerala-based lawyer Yashwanth Shenoy who had said that Aerocity, which has several high rise hotels, near the international airport was a major threat to security and safety of aircraft flying over it.

The next hearing of the matter is on 17 September, an official aware about the developments said.

Notices have been issued to entities with respect to 176 obstacles only since discussions are going on regarding addressing the issues with other entities, the official said.

The Delhi airport is the busiest airport in the country.