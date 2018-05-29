Monsoon hits Kerala, 3 days before scheduled arrival: IMD

The southwest monsoon that had advanced into South Andaman Sea, some parts of South Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands on 25 May, has hit the Kerala coast. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Southwest monsoon has hit Kerala, three days before its scheduled arrival, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Tuesday.

The southwest monsoon that had advanced into South Andaman Sea, some parts of South Bay of Bengal and Nicobar Islands on 25 May, has hit the Kerala coast.

According to the monsoon forecast by IMD on Monday, a low pressure area is developing over east central bay of Bengal which is gradually moving northwards. There is also an off-shore vortex over Kerala which is also moving northwards. “These developments are likely to further enhance the cross equatorial flow, favouring the advance of southwest monsoon over the mainland,” stated the IMD.

With monsoon advancing, fairly widespread rainfall is expected over Lakshadweep, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, south-interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next 24 to 48 hours.

In its second long-range forecast on 18 May, the IMD had stated that the monsoon would hit the coast on 29 May, three days ahead of its normal date. The officials had also highlighted that there could be model error of +/- 4 days.

Following an official announcement, the IMD would then proceed to forecast the geographical distribution of rainfall, which would precisely determine the likely impact of monsoon across regions.

Since 2014, except for last year when monsoon arrived on May 29, the onset of monsoon over Kerala has been delayed.

The south-west monsoon provides over 70 % rainfall to the country and irrigated over half of the total crop land.

According to IMD, India is expected to witness a normal monsoon for the third consecutive time which is 97% of the 50 years average, with a 54 % chance that it would be normal to above normal.

