TJAC launches political wing to fight TRS

Prof. M. Kodandaram, chief of the newly formed Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS).

Hyderabad: Signalling its intent to take on the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led by chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, M. Kodandaram, who headed the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), which successfully spearheaded the separate statehood agitation, formally announced the launch of the Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), the TJAC’s political wing.

Launching the TJS just about a year before the state and general elections, Kodandaram, who now heads the newly formed political party, censured Rao on various fronts, especially on the different projects undertaken by the state government. The TJS chief alleged that contractors involved in state projects were unscrupulously benefitting from them.

“We are asking why the government is not filling up its vacancies. Only the police department posts have been filled-up so far,” said the new TJS chief while addressing a public meeting at the Saroor Nagar stadium in Hyderabad. The meeting drew a crowd of an estimated 3,000 plus attendees from different districts across Telangana.

“The government says it is giving Rs4,000 to farmers (as an input subsidy scheme to bear costs to farm owners), but tenant farmers will not be getting this money,” said Kodandaram. He alleged that the state government even tried to stop TJS from holding the public meeting. “They have been creating hurdles from day one,” he added.

TRS leaders, however, said that the party is not worried about the TJS or its impact. “Anyone can form a party in democracy. We are not bothered about this,” a senior leader said on condition of anonymity.