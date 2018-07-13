Your guide to the Amazon Prime Day

Only Prime members will be eligible for the sale.

Amazon Prime Day is set to go on for 36 hours from July 16. The sale will begin at 12 pm and will host a number of deals on smartphones, electronics, home appliances, furniture, clothing, toys and other categories for its Prime members.

These deals will either last for an entire day or for a few hours, called Lightning Deals. While you can get a glimpse of this sale on Amazon’s website, here are some deals you should definitely be aware of. If you’re up for an additional discount, HDFC Bank is providing a 10% instant discount to debit and credit card users. Amazon Pay users will have 10% cashback on loading balance.

Amazon products - If you have been planning to buy a Fire TV Stick for you or your family, this is a good time to do it. Apart from that, Kindle, Amazon Echo smart speakers and Amazon Basics products will all be on sale.

Smartphones and accessories - The most talked about category of this sale will have offers on smartphones, including Redmi Y2, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Moto G5 Plus, Honor 7X, Honor 7C and Huawei P20 Lite. There will also be a quiz for app users and participants can win a OnePlus 6. Power banks, cases, screen protectors and covers will have discounts up to 80%.

Exchange offers on phones like Samsung Galaxy Note 8, OnePlus 6, Vivo V7+, Vivo V9 and Moto G6 will also be available.

Home and Kitchen – You can avail discounts of up to 70% on appliances ranging from steam irons, air purifiers and fans all the way to pressure cookers, electric kettles and induction cooktops.

Fashion – Clothing items will have discounts ranging between 40% and 70%.

If you’re considering buying something off Prime Day, you will have to apply for a Prime membership. Amazon provides a month’s free trial that is set on auto-renew at a recurring cost of Rs 999 per year, which you can always turn off.