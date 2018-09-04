Bank FDs vs gold vs stocks: How much you would have earned
Various asset classes give different returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of investments. Here’s how different asset types have done in different periods
Last Published: Tue, Sep 04 2018. 09 22 AM IST
Building a portfolio is a complex exercise, and it has to be maintained too. A person’s portfolio holds different types of assets based on her financial goals, and each asset class gives different types of returns, which is why a portfolio must have an ideal mix of financial products. One must also keep in mind the volatility risk of the asset class, liquidity, lock-in rules and taxation. Here’s a look at how four commonly used asset types—equity, cash, gold and fixed income—have done in different periods.
First Published: Tue, Sep 04 2018. 08 54 AM IST
More From Money »
- To save for education abroad, account for currency depreciation too
- Petrol, diesel prices rise for the 10th day. Check today’s rates here
- Small- and mid-cap mutual funds open doors again, but should you invest?
- Builders selling finished houses: A way out of the real estate mess?
- Opinion | Commission cap won’t make right advice accessible
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- To save for education abroad, account for currency depreciation too
- Petrol, diesel prices rise for the 10th day. Check today’s rates here
- Small- and mid-cap mutual funds open doors again, but should you invest?
- Doubts still linger over new GDP series
- Builders selling finished houses: A way out of the real estate mess?