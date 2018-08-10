 CreditAccess Grameen IPO subscribed 1.37 times so far on last day - Livemint
CreditAccess Grameen IPO subscribed 1.37 times so far on last day

As of 2pm, the Rs 1,131-crore CreditAccess Grameen IPO received bids for 25,855,620 shares against the total issue size of 18,829,684 shares

Last Published: Fri, Aug 10 2018. 02 49 PM IST
PTI
The CreditAccess Grameen IPO had a price band of Rs 418-422 per share. Photo: iStock
The CreditAccess Grameen IPO had a price band of Rs 418-422 per share. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: The initial public offer (IPO) of microfinance firm CreditAccess Grameen Ltd was subscribed 1.37 times so far during the last day of bidding on Friday. The Rs 1,131-crore IPO has received bids for 25,855,620 shares against the total issue size of 18,829,684 shares, data available with the NSE till 2pm showed. Till Thursday, the offer was subscribed 37%. The IPO comprises of fresh issue of up to Rs 630 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,876,485 shares, including anchor portion of 8,041,617 shares.

CreditAccess Grameen had on Tuesday raised over Rs 339 crore from anchor investors. Price band for the offer, which opened for subscription on Wednesday, has been set at Rs 418-422 per share.

Analysts believed CreditAccess Grameen IPO to raise upto Rs 1,131 crore is priced aggressively with a price band of Rs 418-422 per share, and have expressed concerns over near term gains, Mint reported.

The Bengaluru-based firm had filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to float an IPO in January and received the regulator’s go-ahead in June.

ICICI Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (India), IIFL Holdings and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are managing the issue.

First Published: Fri, Aug 10 2018. 02 49 PM IST
Topics: CreditAccess Grameen IPO CreditAccess Grameen CreditAccess Grameen IPO subscription CreditAccess Grameen shares sale IPO

