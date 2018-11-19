Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has declined 11.2%. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading marginally weaker against US dollar as traders avoided taking long positions ahead of Reserve Bank of India’s key board meeting due later on Monday. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 72 a dollar, down 0.11% from its Friday’s close of 71.93. The currency opened at 71.93 a dollar.

Analyst expects that the key issues to be discussed in the RBI board meeting will be easing rules for weaker banks, providing liquidity to non bank finance companies and framing a new capital framework for Reserve Bank of India. Bloomberg reports that the government has also proposed changing rules that may enable closer supervision of its central bank.

The 10-year government bond yield stood at 7.82% from its previous close of 7.816%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.36% or 128.46 points to 35,585.62 points. Year to date, it has rose 4%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 11.2%, while foreign investors have sold $5.30 billion and $7.72 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.17%, Philippines peso 0.17%, Japanese yen 0.14%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05%. However, Thai Baht was down 0.32%, China Offshore 0.18%, China renminbi 0.05%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 96.461, down 0.01% from its previous close of 96.465.