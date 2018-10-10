CAG Rajiv Mehrishi calls for same independence as enjoyed by judiciary

CAG Rajiv Mehrishi

New Delhi: Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Rajiv Mehrishi has called for the same independence for the auditor’s office as enjoyed by the Judiciary in India.

Comparing the Constitution articles on the Supreme Court and Auditor-General, Mehrishi said: “I cannot help saying that we have not given the same independence which we have given to the Judiciary, although I personally feel that the CAG ought to have far greater independence than the Judiciary itself.”

He was speaking at a two-day accountant general conference inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind today.

“I am of opinion that this dignitary (referring to CAG) is probably the most important officer in the Constitution of India. He is the one man who is going to see that the expenses voted by Parliament are not exceeded, or varied from what has been laid down in the Appropriation Act. If this functionary is to carry out his duties, which I submit, are far more important than the duties even of the judiciary appointment of officers and servants of the Supreme Court. He should have been certainly as independent as the Judiciary,” Mehrishi said.

The CAG said the government auditor will be able to conduct a 100% audit of expenditures and revenues if all the transactions are conducted on IT platforms.

The government’s vision of digital India will catalyst the transition of financial transactions on the IT platform.